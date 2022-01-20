Western Railway commissions a new goods shed at Runija, Ratlam Division

In a major impetus to the ‘Hungry for Cargo’ motto, various efforts initiated by Western Railway has started yielding positive results and this has resulted in yet another landmark breakthrough. A new Goods Shed has been commissioned at Runija in Ratlam Division and unloading of first clinker rake of cement was facilitated here with thrust from the Business Development Unit of Ratlam Division. This major feat has been made possible under the visionary leadership, able guidance and energetic motivation of Alok Kansal – General Manager of Western Railway.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, through continuous efforts made by Ratlam Division’s BDU, M/s Wonder Cement’s clinker rake was unloaded at the new Goods Shed at Runija on 14th January, 2022. The 58 wagon BOXNHL clinker rake carried 4,065 tonnes of cement. In the future, this will increase freight revenue by approx. Rs. 27 Cr annually and will also attract loading of agricultural produce.

Thakur further stated that from 1st April, 2021 to 16th January, 2022, WR has recorded a loading of 68.48 million tonnes in goods trains as compared to 62.80 million tonnes in the corresponding period of last year, which is almost 10% higher. This has resulted in generating total goods revenue of approx. Rs. 8480 Cr. During this period, Western Railway has transported commodities weighing almost 2.57 lakh tonnes through its 666 parcel special trains, which included agricultural produce, medicines, medical equipment, fish, milk etc. The revenue generated through this transportation, has been approx. Rs. 91.41 crores. 146 Milk Special trains were run by Western Railway, with a load of more than 1.03 lakh tonnes and 100% utilization of the wagons. WR has also run 157 Kisan Rails from various divisions carrying a load of about 42,000 tonnes. Similarly, 156 COVID-19 special parcel trains with a load of more than 31,000 tonnes were also run to transport essential commodities. In addition to this, 207 indented rakes carrying about 80,000 tonnes were also run with 100% utilization.

It is pertinent to mention that in the current financial year, Western Railway has achieved an overall originating earning of Rs 11279 Cr upto Dec’ 2021 which is 34% higher than the originating earning of Rs 8440 Cr in the corresponding period of previous year. Western Railway crossed the milestone of Rs 10,000 Cr in originating revenue on 14th December, 2021.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 12:39 AM IST