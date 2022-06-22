Wall Paintings of Waari by Symbiosis school of Architecture on Madhukar Pawale Flyover, Nigadi

Saint Tukaram Maharaj Palakhi is going to visit Lord Vitthal in Pandharpur after two dark years of COVID-19 outbreak; Dawn of this auspicious day PCMC is going to see on Tuesday 21st June. The Waari procession will take place on the roads of PCMC. Once again the river of Bhakti will flow on these road banks. Many people take shelter below the flyover, Some offer Seva to Vaarkari & some pause their Vaari – the journey of devotion and love towards Vitthala.

Madhukar Pawale Flyover at Tilak chowk Nigadi has become the gateway to greet and welcome Wari this year. Symbiosis School of Architecture Urban Development & Planning Students has conceptualized this bridge to paint in Mauli & Waari’s aura. Students proposed this concept to PCMC Commissioner, Rajesh Patil in August 2021. With the coordination of PCMC officials, Symbiosis & Student’s participation these historical paintings are coming into the reality on canvas of the City today. It is a small gesture towards Vaarkari Sampraday that citizens of PCMC are with them in the Waari though they have missed it in the last two years. These paintings are showcasing various moments in the journey, characters, and portraits of Varkari. Looking at this bridge anyone can summarise the Waari experience by standing in the Tilak chowk of PCMC. This artwork is inspiring citizens in various ways and it will keep doing that by being there in the memory of a city for a long time. This is an expression of students' towards society, these students will be tomorrow's professional Architects and will create habitable & sensitive cities of tomorrow.

Some of the students who are part of this painting activity are Taniya, Raj, Harshavardham,

Chaitalee. Artist Sunil shegaonkar helped sudents to make this creation into the reality.