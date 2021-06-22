VIT-AP University observes International Yoga Day

International Yoga Day Celebrations were held in a virtual manner on June 21, 2021 at VIT-AP University. as Resource Person for this celebration Durga Shaktamma and Dandu Srinivasa Raju couple (Senior Faculties, Art of Living), Dr Uma Valli (Ayurvedic Physicians), Dr. Agam Das Goswami (Faculty, VIT-AP University) attended as Resource Person for this celebration. Durga Shaktamma Vrikshasanam, Vajrasanam and various other yogasanas were shown and Dr. Agam Das Goswami conveyed the uniqueness of Pranayama. Dr.Uma Valli explained the importance of Ayurvedic treatment, vata, kapha, bile procedures and yoga.

Vice Chancellor of VIT-AP University Dr. S.V. Kota Reddy, Registrar Dr. CLV Sivakumar, Live Club Co-ordinator Dr. C.H. Deepak, students, teachers and staff participated in the celebrations.