VIT-AP University inks MoU with ISDC, UK

The signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between International Skill Development Corporation, United Kingdom and the VIT-AP School of Business, VIT-AP University was held on 22nd December 2021.

Dr. S V Kota Reddy, Vice-Chancellor, VIT–AP University after signing the MoU with ICDS, UK said that is to impart skill and capabilities to the students ISDC, a Skill Development Company having expertise in Professional and Vocational Education associating with VIT-AP School of Business to promote and deliver Business Analytics to all the students of BBA, which is Endorsed by IoA (Institute of Analytics), UK professional body for Data Science and Analytics. Further ISDC Diploma in Business Analytics will be awarded to the students along with their BBA from VIT - AP University. VIT-AP School of Business also had MoU’s with Alphabeta, USA, Digital scholar and MasterMinds CA Academy he added

Shone Babu, Head-Strategic Relations, International Skill Development Corporation, United Kingdom told that we offer specialised training on Statistics with R, Python Programming, SQL, SaS and Tableau, Machine Learning & AI, Social Media Analytics, Natural Language Processing, Big Data Analytics. With this collaboration VIT-AP University can conduct free Webinar/workshop, Faculty Development Program (FDP), Short Term Training Programs (STTP), Training cum Internship Program, Career Builder Programs in association with ICDS. These programs are aimed at providing industry ready skills in campus and boost competency and employability of students.

Dr C L V Sivakumar, Registrar, Akhil Agarwal, Regional Manager, Business Relations, ISDC, UK, Dr. Raghavendra Associate Dean, VIT-AP School of Business, Dr. Vikas Mehra, Associate Professor, faculty and staff of VIT-AP University witnessed the MoU Ceremony.

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 08:55 AM IST