VIT-AP University inks MoU with ANGRAU

The signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Acharya N G Ranga University (ANGRAU) and the VIT-AP University was held on the 27th April 2022 at ANGRAU Administrative office, Lam, Guntur. This MoU is to bring research in smart farming. Dr. A. Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Vice Chancellor, ANGRAU said that the research challenges of smart farming, the usage of drones and the requirement of robots in various applications pertaining to the agriculture. Which may lead to uplift the income of the farmers’ society.

Dr. S V Kota Reddy, Vice-Chancellor, VIT–AP University after signing the MoU with ANGRAU congratulated the ANGRAU team for their services towards the farmers. He also exhibited the achievements towards the research done at VIT-AP. Apart from that, he emphasized that the research should be done in such a way that it meets the societal needs.

Dr. Sumathi presented the various papers and patents published in the agricultural domain. She also discussed about the TARS and VISU which are 2 automated ROBOTs built by VIT-AP students and faculty team. She addressed the research challenges in agricultural domain that could be resolved by incorporating the state-of-art technologies like Deep Learning, IOT and drones. Dr. S.V. Sudha, Dean, School of computer science Engineering, and Dr. Ajith Jubilson addressed the team with the research collaborations that could be achieved in the future.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 03:29 PM IST