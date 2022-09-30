VIT-AP University conducts Convocation for the Graduands of class of 2022

VIT-AP University successfully conducted the 2nd Annual Convocation for the Graduands of the class of 2022 on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The convocation ceremony had Dr. G. Satheesh Reddy, Scientific Adviser to Raksha Mantri, Ministry of Defence, Government of India, as the Chief Guest. While congratulating the graduating students, Dr. G. Sateesh Reddy spoke about Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam’s thought of how youngsters should dream big. On this context, he said that, the students' need to think Big to achieve success in life. He spoke about the various steps that the Government of India is taking to promote a Startup ecosystem and that the students have a lot of opportunities to contribute meaningfully and succeed as individuals and in turn make India a progressive nation. He urged the students to work in futuristic technologies to make India technologically self-sufficient.

Suman Rudra, VP-HR (Technology & Products, BYJU’S, Bengaluru) and Krishna Pakala (Associate Vice President – Executive Program Director, Hyderabad) as the Guests of Honour. Dr. G. Viswanathan the Founder & Chancellor of VIT group of institutions, Sankar Viswanathan, Vice-President VIT group of institutions were also present.

The Guests of Honour, Krishna Pakala, (Associate Vice President – Executive Program Director) Cognizant, advised the graduates to aim for the stars while being rooted and be kind to fellow human beings.

Suman Rudra, VP-HR (Technology & Products), BYJU’S, Bengaluru gave an insight into the dynamic world the students are about to enter and urged them to nurture their talent in a way that nature nurtures plants - with patience and care.

Dr. G. Viswanathan, Founder & Chancellor of VIT, in his presidential address highlighted the need prominence in education because, when we compare the education with that of the developed countries, India spends much less on education. India spends only 3.5 % of its GDP towards education, and changes have to be brought to this for quality education to reach every child. He also mentioned the VIT-AP university ranked number one in Outlook ICare University ranking among the state private universities in India – 2022.

The convocation ceremony also witnessed the presence of the Sankar Viswanathan Vice President of VIT group of Institutions, Dr. S V Kota Reddy, Vice – Chancellor, Dr. Jagadish C. Mudiganti, Registrar, faculty and staff of VIT-AP university along with the proud parents of the graduating batch.

The ceremony witnessed the graduation of 887 students, of which 10 were gold medallists, and 66 rank holders from Bachelor, Master, and Ph.D. Degrees in Engineering and Management.