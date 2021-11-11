VIT-AP School of Law Joins Mission Legal Services Program

On the Legal Services Day, the AP High Court Legal Services Committee Launches Mission Legal Service Program on 9th November 2021. As part of this program VIT-AP School of Law (VSL) is selected by the AP High Court to join the mission legal services and render their services to create Legal Awareness in the villages identified and adopted by the VIT-AP University.

The program was started at one of three adopted villages of VIT-AP University i.e., Inavolu and the program was inaugurated by Mrs. Justice Ramana Kumari, Secretary, AP High Court Legal Services Committee and participated by Dr. Chakka Benarji, Dean VIT-AP School of Law, Prof. M. Mahathi Faculty Coordinator of the VIT-AP School of Law Legal Aid Centre and Students. The program was also witnessed the presence of Sri. B. Seshaiah, Senior Civil Judge, Mangalagiri and Chairperson Mandal Legal Services Authority. While inaugurating the program the Mission Legal Service Secretary informed the participants about the importance of creating legal awareness to provide access to justice to the needy people. Further she highlighted the role of students, lawyers, judges, social workers, district and mandal authorities to make villages as dispute and litigation free model villages. She directed and encouraged the students to involve actively to create legal awareness among the common citizens of the country.

The program was witnessed the participation by the local people, mandal officials and other village revenue officials and students of VIT-AP School of Law.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 06:15 PM IST