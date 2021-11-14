VIT-AP School of Law inaugurates Legal Aid Clinics

On the Legal Services Day, the AP High Court Legal Services Committee Launches Mission Legal Service Program on 9h November 2021. As part of this program VIT-AP School of Law (VSL) is selected by the AP High Court to join the mission legal services and render their services to create Legal Awareness in the villages Velagapudi, sakamuru and Inavolu identified and adopted by the VIT-AP University.

On 12th November 2021 The program was started at two of the three adopted villages of VIT-AP University i.e. Sakamuru & Velagapudi and the legal aid clinics was inaugurated by Sri. B. Seshaiah, Senior Civil Judge, Mangalagiri and Chairperson Mandal Legal Services Authority and participated by Dr. Chakka Benarji, Dean VIT-AP School of Law, Prof. M. Mahathi Faculty Coordinator of the VIT-AP School of Law Legal Aid Centre and Students.

While inaugurating the program the Mission Legal Service Secretary informed the participants about the importance of creating legal awareness to provide access to justice to the needy people. Further she highlighted the role of students, lawyers, judges, social workers, district and mandal authorities to make villages as dispute and litigation free model villages. He directed and encouraged the students to involve actively to create legal awareness among the common citizens of the country.

The program was witnessed the participation by the local people, mandal officials, Police officers and other village revenue officials and students of VIT-AP School of Law.

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 06:04 PM IST