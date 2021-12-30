UT of DNH and DD get first place among UTs on the basis of health index

Under the leadership of Administrator Praful Patel, the state was given first place among union territories on the basis of health index. Member of NITI Aayog Dr. VK Paul on a two-day visit to the state from Monday, the development of the state will also get more momentum. Monday was a historic day for the Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu. On the one hand, under the able leadership of Administrator Praful Patel, improving the health index of the state in comparison to the previous years, got the first position among the Union Territories of the country. On the other hand, to give further impetus to the development of the state, honorable member of NITI Aayog Dr. VK Paul has reached a two-day tour of the state from monday. The State Health Department has always been appreciated by the Government of India from time to time. Today once again the Health Department has set new dimensions of success leaving behind its old records. On the basis of health index, the state was ranked second in the year 2018-19. But the health department of the state, making continuous efforts, improved its health indices this year and according to the report released by NITI Aayog, got the first place among all the union territories of the country. To give further impetus to the development of the state, honorable member of NITI Aayog Dr. VK Paul has also reached the state on a two-day visit from monday, on the first day of his visit, he was welcomed at the Daman Secretariat by A.k.singh Adviser to the Honorable Administrator. After that he met Honorable Administrator Praful Patel and had a detailed discussion on the overall development of the state. After this, in a meeting with the secretaries of all the departments under the chairmanship of the Honorable Administrator, detailed information was given on the development works being done by the Union Administration and the centrally funded scheme. After this the honorable member Dr. v .k. Paul presented his views on improving the development work in the Union Territory and the assistance given by NITI Aayog, in which he spoke on the Tourism Department, Industries Department, Health Department, Education Department, Smart City and Agriculture Department, how the Union was even more effective. can work properly. After this, while praising all the work being done in the Union Territory, he said that NITI Aayog will give full cooperation to the development works of the Union Territory. He inspected various development sites in Daman such as Vyakum Sewage Station, Damanwada Nandghar, Pariyari School, Jumpor Beach and Jumpprime Health and Wellness Center and praised these sites.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 03:41 PM IST