UT Administrator Praful Patel greets newly appointed union ministers

Administrator Praful Patel, also met with Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development Minister of North Eastern Region, G. Kishan Reddy and Minister of State for Minority Affairs, Johan Barla, and greet them the best wishes.

Administrator Praful Patel also met Gujarat's Devusinh Chouhan, who became the new Union Minister of State for Communications. Administrator Praful Patel also received heartfelt wishes to Devu Singh chauhan for the new responsibility and during the meeting Administrator Praful Patel and Minister of State for Communications, Devusinh Chouhan, reminisced about his old memories related to Gujarat. Both in Gujarat state Have worked together with Narendra Modi, when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat. During this, Administrator Praful Patel met Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy and Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Johan Barla and congratulated both the newly appointed ministers for their new responsibility. Significantly, Administrator Praful Patel is on a visit to Delhi. During this visit, he is going to meet many ministers. During the meeting with the new ministers of PM Modi, Administrator Praful Patel can get approval on the plans and needs related to the development of Union Territories of Dadra Nagar Haveli, Daman-Diu and Lakshadweep and other public interests.