UT administration distributes ₹1,14,87,952 to 1,673 families affected by ‘Taute’

As an inspiration of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Administrator of Daman and Diu Union Territory, Praful Patel, to help the families and people affected by the very severe cyclonic storm 'Taute' and Aid was distributed to them to get out of the crisis situation. In this sequence, 1189 families of Diu district, 10 of Daman and 474 families of Dadra and Nagar Haveli are being given financial assistance of Rs. 1,14,87,952. This assistance is being given in addition to the assistance given to the fishermen. This amount is being given to those disaster victims whose houses, farms, cattle and personal property were damaged by the storm 'Taute'.

As is known, the Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu were affected by the very severe cyclonic storm 'Taute' which came in May 2021 last month. 943 pucca houses and 260 kutcha houses were damaged due to the effect of winds gusting up to 180 kmph, as well as extensive damage to trees and plants due to the storm.

With the help of this financial assistance amount, the victims' families and people will not only be able to recover from the damage caused by the storm, but will also be able to continue their financial and daily activities as before. The victims have been identified after duly verifying the veracity of the claims. It is worth mentioning that this assistance amount will be deposited directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

While distributing the amount, the Administrator expressed his condolences to all the brothers and sisters who suffered loss in the storm 'Taute' and assured that the administration is always with them in their endeavor to restore their lives. . The people of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Administrator Praful Patel for this quick initiative of the administration.