SRMIST Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day 2024 with Notable Achievements

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) marked the World Intellectual Property Day 2024 with a grand event held on May 7th, 2024, at the T.P. Ganesan Auditorium Mini Hall-2. This event was organised by the SRM Directorate of Entrepreneurship and Innovation (DEI).

The event commenced with a welcome address delivered by the DEI Associate Director Dr.Shantanu Patil, setting a celebratory tone for the day's proceedings. The Vice Chancellor Prof. C. Muthamizhchelvan, inaugurated the event amidst enthusiasm and anticipation.

Also gracing the function were three distinguished Chief Guests: Dr. Sathyanaryana K V, Vice President of Sathguru Management Consultants; Mr. KRS Narayan, Business Leader - Carbon Abatement Initiatives and Economic Intelligence at Reliance Industries Ltd. and Dr. Immanuel Selvaraj, Registered Technology Transfer Professional and Mentor for the Technology Transfer Office (TTO) at SRMIST.

This momentous occasion witnessed the finalization of a significant licensing agreement between SRMIST and Ezovion Solutions Private Limited. The agreement encompasses two patents in Data Security originating from the Department of Computing Technologies, School of Computing. Mr. Kasiviswanatha Shanmugam, founder & CEO of Ezovion handed over the Licensing Term Sheet to the SRMIST Vice Chancellor.

The event saw the felicitation of approximately 197 inventors who were granted patents in the academic year 2023-2024, they were acknowledged for their remarkable achievements with letters of appreciation and a memento.

In a major announcement, Mahindra & Mahindra has extended its support by agreeing to host an expo showcasing patents granted to the faculty and students of SRMIST. This expo will focus on innovations in the realms of IC Engines, Electric Vehicles, and Farm Machinery. Furthermore, Mahindra & Mahindra will facilitate the selection of suitable patents for commercialization, fostering a collaborative environment for technological advancement and entrepreneurship.

CURRENT PATENT STATISTICS of SRMIST

* No. of Indian Patents Filed - 890

* No. of Indian Patents Published - 820

* No. of Indian Patents Granted - 334

* No. of Patents Granted in the last financial year - 253

* No. of International Patents Filed - 30

* No. of International Patents Granted - 27

Multiple technologies are available for commercialization and Licensing from the Centre for Intellectual Asset Protection(CIAP) which overseas and manages the patent portfolio for the SRMIST.