AIBOC MS-1 holds health check up camp on account of International Labour Day

In wake of recently observed International Labour Day, All India Bank Officers' Confederation Maharashtra State - 1 Unit had organized a health check-up camp for sake of banking community.

This Health check up camp aimed to prioritize health and well-being of bank staff. The camp was inaugurated at the hands of BOI MD CEO Rajneesh Karnatak, Sr Vice President Manoj Wadnerkar, Mohan Gohil, BOI Executive Directors Rajagopal, Karthikeyan, Subrat Kumar, Rajiv Mishra, CGM HR Rajesh Ingale, other senior Executives & trade union leaders.

This event was conducted in collaboration with Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital under co-operation of Bank Management.

The camp provided a range of medical consultations & comprehensive health examinations such as Blood sugar, Blood pressure, Bone Mineral densitometry, Body composition analysis, Eye checkup, Diabetic Neuropathy, ECG, Physiotherapy consultation, Gynaecologist consultation. The said camp, held at BOI Head Office, received a thunderous response as more than 500 bank staff took benefit of the same.

BOI MD CEO while addressing the gathering, commended the entire team led by FBOIOA President G Nageswar, General Secretary Nilesh Pawar for orderly arrangement of said medical camp. ED Rajagopal & Karthikeyan also heaped praises on the leadership for recognizing importance of healthy workforce.

Organiser of the said event, AIBOC Maharashtra State Secretary Nilesh Pawar conveyed heartfelt greetings on account of International Labour Day. He appealed bankers to their health and maintain necessary work-life balance while striving for the progress of Bank. FBOIOA General Secretary Pawar expressed it’s gratitude to bank management for extending wholehearted co-operation in making the event successful.

Such philanthropic initiatives demonstrate the commitment of India's largest banking trade union to address the significant need of bankers and foster a healthy and positive work environment in the banking industry.