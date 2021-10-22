e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 05:29 PM IST

Union Mines Secretary Alok Tandon, IAS, inaugurates NALCO’s Lean Slurry Project at Angul

FPJ Bureau
Alok Tandon, IAS, Secretary, Ministry of Mines, Govt. of India, inaugurated NALCO’s Lean Slurry Project at Angul today, marking a significant milestone in the Navratna Company’s journey for Business Excellence and adopting outstanding practices in environmental management.

Completion of the Lean Slurry Project by the Company will ensure 100% utilization of ash generated at the Company’s Captive Power Plant (CPP) and marks a big step forward in its commitment towards environment-friendly & sustainable operations.

Alok Tandon, accompanied by Sridhar Patra, CMD, NALCO visited the Smelter and Captive Power Plants of NALCO at Angul and appreciated the efforts of NALCO in achieving the targets and scaling new heights of success amidst challenging business environment. The Union Mines Secretary also interacted with officials and employees, and motivated them to maintain the tempo of production and productivity.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 05:29 PM IST
