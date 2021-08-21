Trident Group ventures into Indian detergent market with ‘Tri-Safe’ washing powder

Advertisement

After the huge success of its home fashion, paper and yarn businesses, Trident Group has taken a big leap into the highly competitive detergent market of India as it commenced manufacturing Tri-Safe Washing Powder. The production of Tri-Safe Washing Powder has started at Trident’s Budhni facility in Madhya Pradesh. With this new venture, Trident aims to reach every household of India with an affordable and effective washing solution.

Tri-Safe is infused with neem, a natural herb and part of the Indian ethos, to deliver good hygiene and intense cleaning. It provides a radiant cleanliness for whites and colours, whether one is using a washing machine or going for a bucket wash. Rejoice over this new, easier way of washing, and claim your ‘right to good hygiene.’

With an ambitious business target for 2025, Trident Group has been steadily expanding its businesses to meet the growing demand for hygienic products triggered by a prolonged lockdown and subsequent emergent consumer interest in health and wellness. Prior to washing powder, it launched India’s first antibacterial notebooks “My Choice”.

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 01:11 AM IST