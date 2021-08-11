The Tribal Welfare Department organized a program in the Union Territory of DNH on August 9, 2021 on the occasion of World Tribal Day at Mini Collectorate, Khanvel. It is celebrated to promote and protect the rights of the tribals and acknowledge the contribution made by the tribals on issues like environmental protection.The chief guest of this program was Sandeep Kumar Singh, the collector of D.N.H. The program was attended by the chief of the district panchayat Mrs. Nisha Bhawar and the deputy head of the district panchayat Deepak Pradhan. Other administrative officers, Baan and tribal brothers and sisters were present in the program.

The program was started by lighting the lamp. The guests present under it were welcomed with flowers.After that, the present tribal farmers, tribal entrepreneurs and tribal artisans, who have made commendable progress in their respective fields, were honored by giving them letters of honor and gifts. The Collector, Mr. Sandeep Kumar Singh, while addressing the youth of the tribal society present in his address, said that land is the existence of life and tribal society should not put its existence in danger by selling it. People came forward to take advantage of self-reliant programs being run by the administration and the administration is ready to extend all possible cooperation. On this occasion, Collector Sandeep Kumar Singh gave information about the administrative work being done for the tribal people of the state and various government schemes. Congratulating the Tribal Day, the Collector said that the tribal culture of the state gives us a uniqueness across the country. The collector suggested the tribal farmers, tribal entrepreneurs and tribal artisans to move forward in their respective areas and take advantage of the schemes of the government. The entire program was organized, compiled and conducted by the Tribal Welfare Department. Deepak Patel ( Assistant ) Tribal Welfare Department Dadra & Nagar Haveli Silvassa.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 09:47 AM IST