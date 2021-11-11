The Raising Day of NTPC Dadri celebrated

The Raising Day of NTPC Dadri, the showcase power station of NTPC Limited was celebrated on November 9, 2021. On this occasion, B S Rao, Chief General Manager (Dadri) extended hearty greetings and best wishes to the gathering of senior officials and employees present on the occasion.

The event was graced by Sandeep Aggarwal, CGM (Finance Treasury), Suresh Venkatesh, GM (O&M), AB. K. Chattopadhyay, GM (Operations), BK Mohanty, GM (FM), K S Murthy, HOD (HR), Dr. Kamal Purushottam, CMO, R P Singh, Commandant, CISF, Heads of Department and senior officials and employees, representatives of Union and Association. The NTPC Geet was also played during the event.

To mark the occasion CGM (Dadri) with other present senior officials and distinguished guests also cut the ceremonial cake.

On this occasion while addressing the present gathering Rao said that NTPC Dadri Power Station has a different dignity and identity in NTPC and in the power sector with its salient features and achievements and characteristics. CGM (Dadri) also appreciated the tireless efforts, efficiency and valuable contribution of all employees for the achievements by NTPC Dadri. During his address CGM (Dadri) congratulated the employees for the various awards won by NTPC Dadri power station in various fields. Referring to the remarkable achievements achieved by NTPC Dadri CGM (Dadri) also mentioned about the new initiatives, and other initiatives for biomass blending, ash utilization, environment protection and CSR activities. Rao especially mentioned about the Covid Care facilities and valuable contribution of Medical staff of NTPC Dadri Hospital in efficiently handing the pandemic.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 06:14 PM IST