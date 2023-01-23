The Muthoot Group supports 10 newly married Girls in Delhi under the CSR Vivaha Sammanam Project

shivammkt

The Muthoot Group supports ten daughters of widowed mothers under the Vivaha Samanam CSR Project with a Cheque of Rupees One Lakh each. A Grand function was done on Saturday, 21st Jan 2023 at The Muthoot Group Corporate Office in Alaknanda New Delhi. The Cheques were handed over to the beneficiaries by Shri. Alexander George Muthoot, Joint Managing Director in presence of Mr. Vikas Bhardwaj Convener People Cause and Founder Member the Citizens Alliance and Sr. Staff Members of The Muthoot Group & beneficiaries family members.

The main objective of this donation of Rupees One Lakh each to 10 Girls is to enable the newly married Girls to lead a happy married Life. The Muthoot Group has always been at the forefront in performing social and community service for the well-being of the underprivileged and needy sections of the society. This project was started in the year 2004 and till date the group has supported 4632 Girls and their families in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamilnadu, Rajasthan, Kolkata and Delhi.

Speaking on Vivaha Sammanam Project, Shri. Alexander George Muthoot, Joint Managing Director, The Muthoot Group said, “In alignment of the vision of our former Chairman Late M. G. George Muthoot, The Muthoot Group has strived to be a responsible corporate citizen which has always believed in giving back to the society. In a bid to improve the lives the financially weaker sections of the society, we are supporting the girls under our Muthoot Vivaha Sammanam Project. He also praised the single mothers for supporting their daughters and for their upbringing.

The Muthoot Group has also been carrying out various welfare initiatives for the underserved section of the society under its CSR banner. Some of the notable activities are as follows:

• Muthoot Aashiyana Housing Project: The Muthoot Group built 247 Houses for the poor and the under privileged in Kerala, Haryana and Uttarakhand

• Healthcare: Supported 94,000 people during COVID-19 and set up a 16-bed COVID hospital for Kanpur Police, and helped 15 other hospitals with medical equipment.

• Food & ration distribution: Provided more than 2.67 lakh underprivileged people with cooked food and dry ration.

• Environment: Under the green initiatives, the Group has donated 24KW Solar Panel to National Association of Blind, New Delhi. The Group also donated 500 fruit saplings to 50 Tribal Farmers at Palgar District of Maharashtra.

• Education: To promote education among slum children in Kurla suburb of Mumbai, 500 School bags were distributed. The Group also donated a SMART Classroom in the Geography Department of Allahabad University in Prayagraj, U.P. which is benefitting 5000+ students every year.

• Support to Differently-abled People: As part of the CSR initiative, 500 differently-abled children were distributed education kits. A file making machine was also donated to 40 visually impaired students of Mumbai.

• Supporting Sustainable Livelihood: To promote self-employment practices and sustainable livelihood, The Muthoot Group has recently donated 25 sewing Machines to women beneficiaries in Dehradun and 30 manual tricycle Carts to underprivileged people in Kirari, Delhi.

During the Financial year 2021 – 2022 The Muthoot Group has helped more than 4.5 Lakhs poor and the down trodden in one way or the other.

