Ten Central Railway staff felicitated with General Manager’s Safety Award

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway gave away “General Manager’s Safety Award” to 10 Central Railway staff (one from Mumbai Division, three from Bhusaval Division and two each from Nagpur, Pune and Solapur Division) in appreciation of their alertness during duty, their contribution in averting untoward incidents and ensuring safety in train operations in a function held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai on November 1, 2021. The award consists of a Medal, commendation certificate, a citation of exemplary safety work and a cash award of Rs.2000/- to the following Safety category staff of Central Railway selected for their alertness and prompt action while on duty during the month of October 2021.

Ramu Nandlal, Track Maintainer III, Kasara, on Mumbai Division while going on duty found a junction fishplate broken at km 119/47. He immediately stopped the incoming train 02168 on the same line and make the train passed carefully, by doing so he could avoid untoward incident.

Valmiki Shantaram Ingale, Trackman III, Bhusaval on Bhusaval Division, while working as a gateman noticed a hot axel in goods train, informed all concerned about the same and with his alertness could avoid possible accident.

Lavkesh Komal Singh, and Prakash Housilal, who are both Trackman IV at Kohdad on Bhusaval Division while on night patrolling duty noticed rail fracture at Kms 548/25-27, made it safe and informed all concerned thereby averted a possible train accident.

Saluka Soy, Technician III at C&W Ballarshah on Nagpur Division noticed a hanging broken truss bar of a goods train while rolling-in examination, immediately removed the truss bar and made it safe.

Sachin Sriram Nagrale, Jr. Engineer, C&W Wardha on Nagpur Division during repairing work of height of wagon noticed a major crack in trolley, made it sick to avoid any untoward incident.

Janardhan S. Parguwar, Keyman, Valha on Pune Division while exchanging the signal with goods train noticed break binding and stopped the train immediately.

Hiralal Onkar Rathod, Keyman, Satara on Pune Division while exchanging signal with a goods train noticed a hanging flap door contacting with ballast. The same was informed to next station where the flap door was attended.

Anna Digamber Mane, Sr. Goods Guard, Solapur on Solapur Division noticed smoke in 25th wagon from brake van. The hot axel wagon removed by halting the train at Gangapur Road station.

Raju Jitroji, Keyman, Boroti on Solapur Division noticed weld failure on Up line at Boroti and stopped the incoming Hasan express to avoid any untoward incident.

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 05:58 PM IST