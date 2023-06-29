The highly anticipated trailer launch of the groundbreaking art web series, "Black Justice," took place on June 27th at the Press Club of India in New Delhi. The event was attended by distinguished guests, including Ms. Neha Singh Rathore, a renowned Folklore Bhojpuri Singer who sang the Signature Song of "Black Justice," and Dr. Kapil Kakar, the visionary producer behind this thought-provoking project. Mr. Mukesh Khanna, an accomplished actor who provided Dialogue Narration for the series, sent a Video Message as he was unable to join in person.

It is worth mentioning that this web series has already been nominated for 11 awards before its release, while in 2022, it emerged as the winner at the Blackboard International Film Festival and Moonlight Films International Film Fest (MWIFF).

"Black Justice" is a web series that talks about the crucial aspects of our society, offering a fresh perspective on pressing issues that resonate deeply with the interests of our country. The series has the potential to be a game-changer, addressing topics that affect our government, judiciary, and society as a whole. Under the brilliant guidance of Dr. Kapil Kakar, the writer and producer of "Black Justice," the series has been crafted with an intent to shed light on these critical matters, provoking thought and encouraging discussions.

In his video statement, Mr. Mukesh Khanna expressed his heartfelt wishes to the entire team behind "Black Justice." He acknowledged the potential of the webseries to bring about a positive change and commended Dr. Kapil Kakar for his profound storytelling and concept. Dr. Kakar said, it may not be Judiciary Files like Kerala File and Kashmir Files, but this Webseries has given ground breaking reforms as a solution which is not difficult to implement. Reforms like Running courts in 2-3 Shifts which runs with additional Judges as it saves money on infrastructure and also generates employment. Mr. Khanna emphasized the impact of "Black Justice" and its ability to stimulate dialogue on the pressing issues faced by our society. His support further solidifies the series as a significant step towards social awareness and transformation.

Bhavin Wadia, the esteemed director of "Black Justice," has a proven track record of delivering exceptional cinematic experiences. Having directed notable films such as "Marathwada" in 2016 starring the late OM Puri Ji and "Made Superstar" in 2017, Wadia brings his expertise and unique vision to this art web series, ensuring an immersive and thought-provoking narrative for the audience.

The lead actor, JP, is portrayed by the talented Vedish Zaveri, who is also set to grace the screens soon in the highly anticipated movie, "SARDAR," where he portrays the iconic Sardar Patel.

The trailer launch of "Black Justice" marks the beginning of a journey that promises to captivate and inspire viewers with its poignant storytelling and powerful performances. As the series unfolds, audiences can expect an exploration of complex societal issues, urging them to reflect and engage in conversations that can bring about positive change.

Mr. Ashwani Upadhya, the Supreme Court Lawyer known for filing more than 50 PILs, also came out in support of the web series by addressing the media. Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj, the Award-winning Documentary Filmmaker, also addressed the media on men's rights issues and parental alienation as portrayed in the web series, highlighting a helpless father's fight for justice and access to his children. Additionally, Mr. Dhruv Kumar, a Supreme Court Lawyer and International Activist, previously a Journalist with BBC London, shared profound insights on judicial reforms with the media.

"Black Justice" promises to be a thought-provoking and socially impactful web series, shedding light on pressing matters that demand our attention and discussion. The team behind the series is dedicated to delivering an engaging and transformative viewing experience. Stay tuned for the release of "Black Justice" and join the conversation on critical societal and judicial issues.