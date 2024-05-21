SJVN commences its Raising Day celebrations with Mini Marathon

SJVN commenced its 37th Raising Day celebrations by organizing a Swachhta theme based ‘Mini Marathon’ at Shimla to promote a message of cleanliness awareness among the local communities. Sushil Kumar Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN flagged off the Mini Marathon in presence of V. Shankaranarayanan, ED (Corporate Planning), Sh.Salil Shamshery, ED (IT&SE), Chandra Shekhar Yadav, ED(HR) and senior officials of the company. A delegation from the Ministry of Power, Govt. of India also participated to review the Swachhta activities.

Addressing the present gathering, Sushil Kumar Sharma congratulated all for being part of the company which has established itself as a major entity in Power Sector. " SJVN is dedicated for upholding its Core Values and striving for excellence in all its endeavors. As company is entering into 37th year of incorporation, we are anticipating yet another year of growth and achievements," said Sharma.

Mini Marathon was organized in eight categories across different age groups for Men, Women and Children ensuring widespread participation of employees, their family members and outsourced workforce deployed at Corporate Headquarters, Shimla. Marathon took a scenic route from Chotta Shimla through iconic Mall Road and Chaura Maidan, concluding at Hotel Peterhof. Alongside Mini Marathon, fun games were also organized for all which added festivity to the celebrations.

The event concluded with the Prize Distribution ceremony wherein Chairman & Managing Director, Sushil Kumar Sharma felicitated winners of Mini Marathon and Health Champions. Under SJVN Employee Wellness Scheme, 15 employees were selected as ‘Health Champions’ from Corporate Headquarters and various projects across India. In line with its commitment to health and wellness, the scheme is part of SJVN's broader initiative to promote a healthy lifestyle among its employees.