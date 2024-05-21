NBCC gets appreciation from office of President of India

The office of President of India appreciated K.P. Mahadevaswamy, CMD, NBCC along with NBCC team in recognition to their role in constructing the wooden replica of historic flag post at Rashtrapati Nilayam, Hyderabad on 14.05.2024 for its exemplary work in restoring the flag post at Rashtrapati Nilayam in record time. "The dedication and hard work shown by K.P. Mahadevaswamy, CMD, NBCC and NBCC team were truly instrumental in completion of the project." said the appreciation letter.

The completed replica flag post was unveiled by Droupadi Murmu, President of India in a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Nilayam, Hyderabad on 21.12.2023, and was attended by dignitaries and officials from NBCC and Rashtrapati Nilayam.

This is the highest wooden flag post in the country. The total height of the flag post is 36 meters (i.e. 120 feet) from the top of the old foundation.The recently inaugurated flagpost is made up of high-quality teak wood which is more than 80 years old. Lateral support of total 18 stay wires are provided to keep the flag pole standing in balanced position which are fixed to the stone foundation installed in the ground through the flag post. The work was executed maintaining the highest quality standards and after following guidelines and formalities.The entire work of erecting the flagpost was completed in a period of less than 2 months. At the crucial juncture of erection of the flagpost, NBCC team braved stormy weather conditions including incessant rains to complete the work within time. This was owing to the dedication of NBCC team engaged in the work and its supportive and inspiring leadership.

The history of Rashtrapati Nilayam, Hyderabad over the years has witnessed the ebb and flow of time, bearing witness to India's journey towards independence and its subsequent emergence as a sovereign republic. The historic flag post also stood witness to the integration of Hyderabad state into the Indian Union in 1948.

However, the passage of time had taken its toll on this iconic structure, leaving it weather-beaten and worn. Recognizing the significance of preserving this tangible link to the past and a poignant tribute to the nation's rich history and unwavering spirit, NBCC (India) Limited undertook this monumental endeavor. This symbolic structure, steeped in heritage and patriotism, stands as a testament to India's enduring legacy and the spirit of unity that binds its people together.In a world where time is often measured in seconds and minutes, NBCC's feat serves as a powerful reminder of the enduring value of our cultural heritage. As the flag waves proudly atop the newly restoredflag post, it stands as a beacon of hope and inspiration, reminding us of the sacrifices made by those who came before us and the ideals for which they stood.