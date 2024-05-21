 General Manager of East Central Railway inspects hump yard and new RRI building in DDU
FPJ BureauUpdated: Tuesday, May 21, 2024, 03:43 PM IST
Various facilities were inspected at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Divisional Headquarters today on May 19, 2024 by Mr. Tarun Prakash, General Manager of East Central Railway. On Sunday, General Manager Tarun Prakash first went to the down hump yard of the station and inspected the working process along with the tower and system there.

After this, General Manager Tarun Prakash, in order to inspect the works related to the installation of new RRI system at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction to increase the railway operating capacity, went to the newly constructed main RRI building located near the station and took a detailed stock of the work progress there. . Subsequently, a meeting was also held with the officials at the Divisional Railway Manager's office.

Divisional Railway Manager Rajesh Gupta and other officers were present during the entire inspection.

