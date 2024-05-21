SRMIST, ARAI-AMTIF sign pact to promote innovation, help in creating Startups

SRM Institute of Science and Technology and Automotive Research Association of India - Advance Mobility Transformation & Innovation Foundation (ARAI-AMTIF) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding as part of the two institutions’ commitment to skill enhancement, encouraging innovations in cutting-edge areas of mobility to bring about a transformative change.

The MoU is yet another instance of SRMIST’s commitment to offer its students exposure to world class training and hands-on experience in handling sophisticated areas of technology. The MoU will be mutually beneficial to students as well as researchers and experts from Pune-based ARAI-AMTIF – the premier automotive R&D organisation established by Automotive Industry along with the Government of India. The MoU includes varied programmes including Startup development workshops, lectures, seminars, webinars, and skill-building activities apart from facilitating internships, in addition to design, development, and delivery of programmes and projects.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sandeep Ambare CEO, ARAI-AMTIF, said the two institutions had a shared vision of driving innovation-led growth and the industry-academia partnership would accelerate advancements with hands-on training to catalyze transformative change and address contemporary challenges through innovation and technology.

Dr. S.Ponnusamy, Registrar, SRMIST, said the MoU would pave the way for new ideas, innovation, apart from creating opportunities for co-incubation of Startups. The collaborative learning would be mutually beneficial and students, especially, would be skilled enough to be ‘industry-ready.’

Dr. R. Ananth Kumar, Chief Innovation Officer, SRMIST, Dr. Shantanu Patil, Associate Director, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, SRMIST, and Dr. C. Bharatiraja, Head, Centre of Electric Mobility, were among others present on the occasion.