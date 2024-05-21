Babus, mantris & buzz: Aam Aadmi Party likely to split

Aam Aadmi Party likely to split

If sources are to be believed, the political health of AAP is not good and the party is likely to break into two. All eyes are said to be on Sanjay Singh.

Cabinet reshuffle in Chhattisgarh next month?

Cabinet reshuffle is expected to take place in June in Chhattisgarh. Similarly bureaucratic changes are also likely in the state.

BUREAUCRACY

Will Gujarat Chief Secretary move to GoI?

Grapevine has it that Gujarat Chief Secretary Raj Kumar is moving to the GoI on an important assignment. He is 1987 batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre.

Several posts of GM in Railways lying vacant!

At least four posts of General Managers are currently lying vacant in Indian Railways. They include South Eastern Railways, East Coast, Hajipur and Baroda.

Central deputation tenure of Kamesh Chaturvedi extended

The central deputation tenure of Kamlesh Chaturvedi working as Joint Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, has been extended for a period of three months beyond May 21, 2024. He is a 1988 batch IFoS officer of MP cadre.

Roumuan Paite is also MD, Tribal Co-operative Marketing Dev Fed

Additional charge of Managing Director, Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India has been assigned to T Roumuan Paite, CMD, National Scheduled Tribes Finance & Development Corporation till November 12, 2024. He is a 1996 batch IRS-IT officer.

Ten appointments in NCLT awaited

Ten posts of Member five each Administrative and Judicial are yet to be filled up. The list of selected candidates in expected next month.

Umesh Chandra Dutta to join SPG

Umesh Chandra Dutta is joining the Special Protection Group (SPG) as IG. He is a 2000 batch IPS officer of Rajasthan cadre.

CISF takes over Parliament security

More than 3,300 CISF personnel will take over the complete counterterrorism and anti-sabotage security duties at the Parliament complex from Monday ( May 20) following the withdrawal of over 1,400 CRPF staff. The parliament duty group (PDG) of the CRPF wound up its entire administrative and operational paraphernalia -- vehicles, weapons and commandos -- from the complex on Friday and handed over all the security points in the complex to the incoming CISF group.

Security adversaries trying to disrupt GE-2024, DGP visits forward areas

In the context of the information, that to disrupt the ongoing General Elections and the hostile intentions of the national security adversaries across and their proxies within, the Director General of Police J&K RR Swain alongwith ADGP L&O Vijay Kumar, DIG NKR Vivek Gupta and SSP Kupwara Shobit Saxena paid a visit to the forward areas in Karnah Sector and held discussions with the Army officers to understand and analyse infiltration attempts and current efforts to counter them. DGP was briefed by army officers including GOC 28 Div Maj Gen Girish Kalia AVSM, VSM, and Brig N K Dhas VSM.

Naveen Srivastava selected as Director (Ope), Power Grid

Naveen Srivastava, ED Northern Region III, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, has been selected for the post of Director (Operations), Power Grid Corporation of India Limited at a Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) meeting. As many as 12 persons were interviewed for the same.

New Programmer postings in EPFO

As many as 23 officers have been appointed to the post of Programmer in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on deputation basis. These officers include Ms Aakanksha Ranjan, Akhil Kasliwal, Amit Chauhan, Ms Anita Kapoor, Benny Thomas, Jagmohan Pal, K Manoharan, Manish Harshvardhan, Mohit Prakash, Ms Neeru Soni, P Rajkumar, Prince, Raj Kumar Prasad, Rajeev Gupta, Ravinder, Sanjay Kumar, Ms Shama Rana Rawat, Shyam Kumar Kashyap, Sreejith SL, Ms Sunita Tanu Rawat, Ms Vandana Chhabra, and Vinay Saini.

Anurag Chandra appointed as Deputy Secretary, Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Anurag Chandra has been appointed as Deputy Secretary under the Central Staffing Scheme in the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, New Delhi on deputation basis. He is a 2014 batch IRS-IT officer

Atiq Ahmed promoted as CIT

Atiq Ahmed has been promoted to the grade of Commissioner of Income Tax (CIT). He is a 2002 batch IRS-IT officer.

Rajesh Gupta promoted as CIT

Rajesh Gupta has been promoted to the grade of Commissioner of Income Tax (CIT). He is an IRS-IT officer.

Ms Malbika G Mohan transferred to Southern Rly

Ms Malabika Ghosh Mohan has been transferred to Southern Railway and posted as FA&CAO (CON). She is an IRAS officer of Eastern Railway zone.

Ms Manjeet Kaur transferred to West Central Railway

Ms Manjeet Kaur has been transferred to West Central Railway and posted as PFA (CHOD). She is a NF-HAG, IRAS officer of Western Railway zone.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)