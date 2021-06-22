SWR observes International Yoga Day

In SWR, the 7th International Yoga Day was observed on June 21. The theme of this Yoga Day is ‘Be at home, Be with Yoga’. The term ‘Yoga’ means ‘Union’. It is ultimately the subsuming of individual consciousness in the universal consciousness.

All Officers and employees took pledge of Yoga Day (online) to make Yoga an integral part of their lives, and also encourage others to do so. Yogasana and Dhyana were performed at the respective homes of the staff, and at Health Units, Hospitals, Railway Stations, Crew Lobbies and Depots, across all the three Divisions, duly observing social distancing and other Covid-19 safety norms.

The guidance was taken from the national lead telecast in the morning in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated. Special emphasis was laid on teaching the techniques of Pranayama and Meditation to locomotive drivers, Guards, Paramedics and Doctors, Ticket Collecting Staff, RPF staff who are in close contact with the public, are working non-stop during the pandemic and as a result often experience stressful situations at work.