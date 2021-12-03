SWR celebrates Constitution Day

Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager of South Western Railway led the Principal officers and staff in reading the Preamble to the Constitution with the President of India on November 26, 2021, at Rail Soudha, Hubballi. The Officers and staff members of SWR joined the Constitution Day celebrations organised by Union Government in the Parliament of India through a virtual link.

The General Manager encouraged the railway persons of SWR to read the Preamble on the online link (https://pledge.mygov.in/constitution-day/) and download the certificate of participation. Interested staff were encouraged to take part in online quiz on Constitutional Democracy, too (https://quiz.mygov.in/quiz/constitution-day-quiz/)

Constitution Day also known as 'Samvidhan Divas', is celebrated in our country on 26th November every year to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India. On 26th November 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution of India, which came into effect from 26th January 1950.

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 04:03 PM IST