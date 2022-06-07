Swarup Kumar Saha joins Punjab & Sind Bank as MD and CEO

Swarup Kumar Saha, has joined Punjab & Sind Bank as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (MD&CEO) with effect from June 3, 2022. Prior to joining Punjab & Sind Bank, Swarup Kumar Saha was the Executive Director of Punjab National Bank.

Swarup Kumar Saha, a graduate in Science from University of Calcutta, started his career in Banking in erstwhile Oriental Bank of Commerce in the year 1990 as Probationary Officer. He is a Certified Associate member of Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB).

In a career spanning over 32 years, he has worked in different capacities across the country. He has wide exposure in Human Resource Development, Treasury, International Banking, Credit, Risk Management, Organization Restructuring and Board matters.