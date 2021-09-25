Swachhata Pakhwada being observed all over Western Railway

Indian Railways is observing Swachhata Pakhwada from 16th to 30th September, 2021 and on 2nd October, 2021 across its zones and production units. The fortnight is dedicated to ensure visible and tangible improvement in cleanliness of railway premises. Joining in the initiative, Western Railway has also launched various cleanliness activities to spruce up stations, offices and railway premises. Alok Kansal – General Manager of Western Railway, administered the Swachhata Pledge & inaugurated the Pakhwada over WR on 16th September, 2021. GM Kansal has appealed everyone to do ‘Shramdaan’ for ensuring cleanliness in the offices, as well as at their place of residence. GM also personally participated in shramdaan at Umargam station during his recent visit.

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 11:57 AM IST