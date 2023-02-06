St Mary's Multipurpose High School and Junior College celebrates its 36th anniversary

e-Paper Get App
FPJ BureauUpdated: Monday, February 06, 2023, 01:04 AM IST
St Mary's Multipurpose High School And Junior College celebrated its 36th year of the Annual function in the school premises. Chief guest Mini lpe (Managing Director of LIC of India) graced the occasion by her presence. His Grace Gee Varghese Mar Coorilos, Metropolitan, Manager presided over the function. The children portrayed the characters of Bishop, priests, their way of living their devotion towards the service of humanity. The various dance forms: traditional, classical, contemporary were exhibited with vigour and vibrance. Principal Fr. Abraham Joseph read the Annual Report. The program culminated with a vote of thanks.

