e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Special NDPS court reserves order for 20th October on bail application of Aryan Khan, others Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SIT begins probe, recreates crime scene with Ashish Mishra
Advertisement

Corporate Gallery

Updated on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 06:06 PM IST

SRM signs MoU for collaboration with Ethiopia university

FPJ Bureau
Advertisement

SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Kattankulathur signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kabridahar University, Ethiopia. As per the MoU, both institutions will explore mutual collaboration in areas of curriculum development & technology support, faculty exchange program, student exchange program, short term/ long term training and look for opportunities in capacity building and consultancy type activity.

The delegation from Kabridahar University comprised of President Mr. Abdifetah Ahmed Rabi, Vice-President (Academics) Mr. Abduselam Abdulahi Mohamed and Director for Finance Mr. Asrar Bedru Teki, President's Protocol Office Mr. Niman Ahmed Rabi and Chairman &CEO, RASA Management consultancy Dr.M.J.Rajesh.

SRMIST was represented by Vice Chancellor Dr. C. Muthamizhchelvan, Registrar Dr. S. Ponnusamy, Director (Internal Relations) Mr. Kartar Singh among others.

ALSO READ

SRM Hospital gets new mobile clinic unit
Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 06:06 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal