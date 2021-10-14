SRM signs MoU for collaboration with Ethiopia university

SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Kattankulathur signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kabridahar University, Ethiopia. As per the MoU, both institutions will explore mutual collaboration in areas of curriculum development & technology support, faculty exchange program, student exchange program, short term/ long term training and look for opportunities in capacity building and consultancy type activity.

The delegation from Kabridahar University comprised of President Mr. Abdifetah Ahmed Rabi, Vice-President (Academics) Mr. Abduselam Abdulahi Mohamed and Director for Finance Mr. Asrar Bedru Teki, President's Protocol Office Mr. Niman Ahmed Rabi and Chairman &CEO, RASA Management consultancy Dr.M.J.Rajesh.

SRMIST was represented by Vice Chancellor Dr. C. Muthamizhchelvan, Registrar Dr. S. Ponnusamy, Director (Internal Relations) Mr. Kartar Singh among others.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 06:06 PM IST