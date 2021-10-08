SRM Hospital gets new mobile clinic unit

SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre (SRMMCH&RC), Kattankulathur in association with Quick Heal has launched a mobile clinic. The unit was donated by Quick Heal Foundation to SRMMCH&RC through the Puthiya Thalaimurai Foundation.

The unit was flagged off by Dr. Rajesh from the Directorate of Medical Services of Tamil Nadu, Chengalpattu District along with Quick Heal Foundation’s MD & CEO Dr. Kailash Katkar and Anupama Katkar.

Present for the occasion were SRM MCH&RC’s Pro Vice Chancellor Lt. Col. Dr. A. Ravikumar, Dean (Medical) Dr. A. Sundaram, Medical Superintendent Dr. K. Thangaraj, Dean (Students Affairs) Dr. M. Logaraj, Puthiya Thalaimurai Foundation’s Secretary D.V. Venkatagiri among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Rajesh said, “Many people in rural areas find it difficult to visit hospitals as the connectivity is not frequent. In such cases, a mobile clinic will come in handy. It will benefit the core people more.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 09:43 AM IST