SRM Kattankulathur Dental College and Hospital conducts Cancer Prevention Awareness Street Play at Guduvanchery

SRM Kattankulathur Dental College and Hospital, conducted a Cancer Prevention Awareness Rally at Guduvanchery.

The event, held at Guduvanchery Bus Terminus, was organised on the instructions of Dr T.R. Paarivendhar Founder and Chancellor of SRM Institute of Science and Technology and under the able guidance of Dr P. Sathyanarayanan Pro-Chancellor (Academics) of the leading private university.

Students of the BDS course enacted a Street Play touching upon a host of issues especially fears, stigma, myths, causes, cure and prevention of Cancer. The students said that Cancer was not contagious and that it did not always cause fatalities. They said that Cancer, if detected at the early stage, could be cured and later, people could return to their normal daily lives.

They cautioned that people consuming tobacco had a greater chance of being affected by Cancer. Staying away from tobacco would not only prevent Cancer, but a host of other diseases too. The students appealed to people to lead a healthy lifestyle by avoiding tobacco, liquor and fast food.

They students conveyed to the people that Cancer could be fully cured through surgical biopsy and prevent its further spread. Responding to some of the doubts from people, the students said that Cancer would be reflected through certain symptoms and that early diagnosis could cure it immediately.

While Cancer could affect anyone and at any stage of life, its timely detection and early treatment was crucial. They said wounds that did not heal, excessive blood loss, lumps on the breast and other parts of the body, uncontrolled tissue growth, sudden loss of weight and blood pressure were some of the usual symptoms.

On noticing any of these symptoms, people had to avail treatment immediately. Staying away from all forms of tobacco consumption, avoiding unhealthy and unhygienic food, maintaining a healthy lifestyle with a proper diet, increasing consumption of fibre rich vegetables and fruits will immensely help in keeping Cancer at bay.

The Street Play was held in the presence of Dr N. Vivek Dean (Dental), Dr K.T.Magesh, Vice Principal, Dr V. Thirumurugan Associate Director (Campus Life), R.Nandakummar Director (Communications) and Doctors Divya, Cybil, Indumathi, Sivachanthiran, Aravind, Raja Pandian, Mano Sri and Yasmin.

The Street Play was a stupendous success and people who watched responded with applause and ovation. Police personnel from Guduvanchery police station and medical staff from Upgraded Guduvanchery Primary Health Centre were also present.