SPMCIL signs MoU with BECIL for Architectural Monument Lighting & Allied Civil Works under CSR initiatives

Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL) signed MoU with BECIL for Architectural Monument Lighting & Allied Civil Works under CSR initiatives of SPMCIL to enhance the experience of visitors/Tourists both domestic and foreign Tourist at Bibi ka Maqbara, Aurangabad, at an estimated cost of Rs.711 lacs including operational maintenance for two years.

The MoU was signed on 12.04.2022 in august presence of S.K.Sinha, Director HR, SPMCIL. The MoU was signed by A Durga Prasad, Jt. General Manager(HR) & Nodal Officer (CSR), SPMCIL and V.P. Singh, General Manager, Broadcast Engineering Consultant India Limited(BECIL). Prakash Kumar, DGM(HR) and Vinod Sharma, Consultant(CSR)-SPMCIL and other officials of BECIL were also present.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 08:54 PM IST