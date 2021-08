The 75th Independence Day celebration was organised by Slum Rehabilitation Authority, (SRA) at 7.55 a.m. The flag hosting was done by Satish Lokhande Chief Executive Officer. Officers and staff were present for the Independence Day programme. At the end of the program Lokhande wished everyone on the occasion of Independence Day

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 12:50 AM IST