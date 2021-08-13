e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari to move to San Francisco as Senior Director Taliban captures provincial capital of Logar, 50 km south of Kabul: Report Now one death reported in Raigad district due to Delta Plus variant taking Maharashtra toll to three Twitter denying my 19-20 mn followers right to an opinion breaches the idea it is a neutral platform: Rahul Gandhi

Corporate Gallery

Updated on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 02:47 PM IST

SLC Maharashtra, Oil Industry organises “World Bio Fuel Day” in Mumbai

FPJ Bureau

As part of the Government initiative in regards to promote Bio Fuel manufacturing as well as Consumption, State Level Co-ordinator, Oil Industry, Maharashtra organised “World Bio Fuel Day-21” at “Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, near Mantralaya, Mumbai. Prashant Badgeri, Dy. Secretary to the Govt of Maharashtra (Energy Department) was the chief guest for the function. Welcome address was given by Santosh Nivendkar, SLC Maharashtra-Oil Industry. The Chief Guest of the function, Prashant Badgeri Dy. Secretary to the Govt of Maharashtra Energy Department addressed the gathering on the positive impacts of Bio Fuels and all queries from the audience were addressed.

ALSO READ

Want to vacation in Kerala? State tourism department rolls out bio-bubble system to insulate...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 02:47 PM IST

RECENT STORIES

TRENDING

Free Press Journal