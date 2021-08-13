SLC Maharashtra, Oil Industry organises “World Bio Fuel Day” in Mumbai

As part of the Government initiative in regards to promote Bio Fuel manufacturing as well as Consumption, State Level Co-ordinator, Oil Industry, Maharashtra organised “World Bio Fuel Day-21” at “Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, near Mantralaya, Mumbai. Prashant Badgeri, Dy. Secretary to the Govt of Maharashtra (Energy Department) was the chief guest for the function. Welcome address was given by Santosh Nivendkar, SLC Maharashtra-Oil Industry. The Chief Guest of the function, Prashant Badgeri Dy. Secretary to the Govt of Maharashtra Energy Department addressed the gathering on the positive impacts of Bio Fuels and all queries from the audience were addressed.

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 02:47 PM IST