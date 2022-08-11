SJVN wins 200 MW Solar Project in Maharashtra

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN informed that SJVN has secured 200 MW Solar Power project through e-Reverse auction by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL).

Nand Lal Sharma stated that SJVN bagged the full quoted capacity of 200 MW Solar Project @ Rs 2.90/Unit on Build Own and Operate basis in tariff based competitive Bidding process of MSEDCL. This Ground Mounted Solar Project shall be developed by SJVN anywhere in Maharashtra through EPC contract. Further apprising about the project, Sharma said that the tentative cost for development of this project is Rs 1200 crore. The Project will be commissioned within 18 Months from the date of signing of the Power Purchase Agreement which shall be signed between SJVN & MSEDCL shortly.

Nand Lal Sharma said “Our vision is aligned with that of the government's vision for a greener future and carbon neutral economy. With the allotment of this project, our solar & wind portfolio stands at 3946.5 MW out of which 104.5 MW is under operation, 1370 MW is under construction and 2472 MW is under various stages of implementation.”

SJVN is on a rapid expansion and capacity addition journey. The company is marching forward with vigour to achieve its Shared Vision of 5000 MW by 2023, 25000 MW by 2030 & 50000 MW installed capacity by 2040.