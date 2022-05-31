SJVN signed PPA for 200 MW Solar Power Project in Bihar

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN informed that SJVN has signed a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for 200 MW Grid Connected Solar Power Project in Bihar. The Power Purchase Agreement has been signed between SJVN & Bihar State Power Holding Company Ltd. (BSPHCL) along with its two DISCOMs i.e. North Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd. (NBPDCL) and South Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd. (SBPDCL).

The PPA was signed in the august presence of Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Minister of Power Bihar, Sanjeev Hans, Principal Secretary Energy & CMD BSPHCL, A.K Singh, Director (Finance) SJVN and Sushil Kumar Sharma, Director (Electrical) SJVN.

Nand Lal Sharma apprised that SJVN has bagged this project at a tariff of Rs 3.11 per unit through Open Competitive Tariff Bidding organised by Bihar Renewable Energy Development Agency (BREDA). Out of the total 200 MW, SJVN plans to develop a 125 MW Solar Power Project at Kakanchor, District. Jamui and 75 MW Solar Power Project at Katoriya, District Banka. The Power Generated through these projects will be evacuated through New Jamuai and New Banka Substations respectively.

Sharma further stated that the tentative cost of construction and development of this Project is Rs. 1000 Crores. The project is expected to generate approximately 421 MU in the first year and 10512 MU over a period of 25 years. The project is scheduled to be commissioned by November, 2023.

Speaking on the occasion, Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Minister of Power, Bihar appreciated the efforts of SJVN in energy development in Bihar where SJVN already has made its presence with Solar & Thermal Power Projects and execution of Transmission Line. He also stated that the Bihar Government is considering allotment of 1000 MW Kaimur Pumped Storage Project to SJVN. He further stated that SJVN must explore the possibilities of setting up floating solar power projects in the state of Bihar.

In the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to generate 500 GW Energy by 2030 from non-fossil sources, SJVN has embarked on an ambitious journey for development of renewable energy. SJVN is adding significant renewable projects to its portfolio to pursue this vision. Company has a total portfolio of around 31500 MW. These recent additions of new projects are leading the company towards actualizing its Shared Vision of 5000 MW by 2023, 25000 MW by 2030 & 50000 MW installed capacity by 2040.