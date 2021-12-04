SJVN extends financial assistance for construction of Cancer Sarai Bhawan

A charitable Rotary Ashray (Sarai Bhawan) supported by SJVN for stay during treatment for cancer patients was inaugurated by Hon’ble Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday.

Under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding SJVN has extended a financial assistance of Rs 96,82,560/- to Shimla Rotary Charitable Trust for construction of the Sarai near IGMC Cancer Hospital, Shimla.

Speaking at the inauguration, Director (Personnel) SJVN and Chairperson SJVN Foundation Geeta Kapur said that CSR is an important component of SJVN’s functioning and is contributing towards upliftment and the well-being of fellow citizens. She said that SJVN has always stepped forward to help people in distress and need.

Appreciating the role of SJVN and other donors in contributing towards construction of the building Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur after inaugurating the building said that the charitable efforts of the organisation would prove beneficial for cancer patients and their attendants.

Mayor Shimla Municipal Corporation Satya Kaundal while thanking the donors for construction of the Sarai Bhawan stated that SJVN had also made a vital contribution in tackling of Corona pandemic.

The Sarai with a capacity to accommodate 50 people has 13 rooms and two dormitories. It also has two parking floors for about 35 cars.

Minister for Urban Development and Town & Country Panning Suresh Bhardwaj, President Rotary Club KK Khanna, Principal IGMC Dr Surinder Singh among others graced the inauguration ceremony.

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 03:07 PM IST