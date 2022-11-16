SJVN CMD Nand Lal Sharma awards the winners of State Level Painting Competition on Energy Conservation

SJVN organized State Level Painting Competition under National Awareness Campaign on Energy Conservation at Corporate Headquarters, Shimla on November 14 for the students of the schools in Himachal Pradesh. Chief Guest of the occasion, Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman and Managing Director, SJVN awarded the winners of the competition.

Nand Lal Sharma conferred First Prize of Rs. 50,000/- each to Amrit Kaur & Asmeeta, Second Prize of Rs. 30,000 each to Master Prithvi Chandel & Master Anadi Jain and Third Prize of Rs. 20,000 each to Vaishnavi Verma & Ananya Negi in Category A (Class 5th to 7th) and Category B (Class 8th to 10th). Ten Consolation Prizes of Rs. 7500 each for both categories were also awarded.

Nand Lal Sharma appreciated the collaborative efforts of the students, teachers and parents in making the campaign successful. “This year, total 1869 students of 436 schools from various district of Himachal Pradesh participated in first phase of the competition. The overwhelming participation of schools & students, year after year has helped in widespread propagation of the energy conservation message at grassroot as well as national level,” said Sharma.

Appraising the award-winning paintings displayed at SJVN Corporate Headquarters, Nand Lal Sharma congratulated the students for exhibiting excellent artistic talent and beautifully highlighting the theme through their paintings. The common theme for both the categories was ‘Theme-1: We are Pro-Planet People and Theme-2: Circular Economy – Reuse, Reduce and Recycle.’ As an appreciation for their efforts, all the participants were given mementoes and LED Bulbs to further the cause of energy conservation awareness.

On this occasion, Geeta Kapur, Director (Personnel), A.K Singh, Director (Finance), Sushil Sharma, Director (Electrical), J.S Rao, Deputy Director (Elementary Education) DoE, GoHP, Prof. Him Chatterjee, Head of Department of Visual Arts, HPU, Dr. Pawan Kumar, Department of Visual Arts, HPU and senior officials of SJVN were also present.

Since 2004, SJVN, the Nodal agency for the State of Himachal Pradesh has been successfully collaborating with Ministry of Power, Bureau of Energy Efficiency, State Government, State Education Department and other agencies to make this campaign successful. The competition is organized under the aegis of Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Ministry of Power, Government of India.

The Painting Competition is organized in three phases for Category A for Class 5th to 7th and Category B for Class 8th to 10th. For the first phase, painting competition is conducted within schools and two best painting in each category are submitted by the schools to SJVN, being the nodal agency in Himachal. Thereafter, 50 best painting from each category are selected by the eminent jury of experts in the field of Art and selected 100 participants are invited for the State Level Painting Competition.

In the next phase, the First, Second & Third prize winners of the State Level Painting Competition in both categories will compete in National Level Painting Competition. First Prize for National Competition is Rs. 1,00,000/- each for both categories while Second & Third Prize is Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 30,000 respectively for each category. In addition to this there will be ten Consolation Prizes of Rs. 15,000 each for both categories.