SJVN CMD conferred lifetime achievement award 2020 trophy By Indian Concrete Institute

Advertisement

Nand Lal Sharma, CMD SJVN, has been Conferred with 'Lifetime Achievement Award Trophy' for the year 2020 by Indian Concrete Institute, Shimla. The trophy was presented during a function held at SJVN, Corporate Headquarters on August 17. Er. Vyabhav Gupta, Regional Head, Ultratech Cement, Chandigarh and Ar. V P S JASWAL, Chairman, Indian Concrete Institute, Shimla Centre presented the trophy and Er. Sulabh Sobti, in charge, Ultratech Cement, Shimla was also present on the occasion.

Earlier, on 20th of February 2020, at a virtual function of Concrete Day & Construction Excellence Awards 2020, CMD SJVN was conferred The Lifetime Achievement Award The Year 2020.

Nand Lal Sharma as Chairman of SJVN is spear heading the construction of as many as eleven projects of the company. Currently SJVN has more than 20 ongoing projects with a generation capacity 10,000 MW of electricity in the pipeline.

ALSO READ SJVN bags 200 MW solar power project worth Rs 1,000 cr in Bihar

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 01:07 AM IST