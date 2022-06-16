SJVN celebrates World Blood Donor Day

SJVN Celebrated World Blood Donor Day at its Corporate Headquarters Shimla and across all its Projects & Offices. Geeta Kapur, Director (Personnel), SJVN administered the pledge of donating Blood regularly to all the employees. The theme for this year is “Donating Blood is an Act of Solidarity”.

The pledge was administered in the benign presence of A.K. Singh, Director (Finance), Sushil Sharma, Director (Electrical) and Prem Prakash, Chief Vigilance Officer. On this occasion all the senior officials along with employees posted at Corporate Headquarters were also present.

Nand Lal Sharma said that SJVN has been adopting various welfare measures for contributing in betterment of the society. Sharma said that SJVNites which include employees, their family members, and contractual workers always enthusiastically volunteered for this life saving cause. As recognition of the noble efforts by these donors SJVN is felicitating these life savers today.

Speaking on the occasion Geeta Kapur said SJVNites have always been front runners in donating blood and during last year more than 700 units of blood at various camps organized at different projects and offices of SJVN. These blood donation camps have been beneficial to the hospitals and catered to the needs of blood for the patients in these hospitals. She exhorted SJVNites to donate Blood regularly and termed it as the most pious act of humanity.

On this occasion Twenty-Two (22) regular Blood donors in the camps organized by SJVN at its Corporate Headquarters were also felicitated which included Chief Patron of Satluj Shri Ladies Club Smt. Lalita Sharma.