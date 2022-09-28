SCI undertakes cleanliness drive as a part of “Swachhata Pakhwada 2022”

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd., is dedicated to support the Government of India's mission for Swachh Bharat and in continuance of same, “Swachhta hi Sewa” Abhiyan is being observed from 16th – 30th September 2022.

As part of “Swachhta hi Sewa” Abhiyan, Swachhta Pakhwada 2022 is being observed in SCI Head Office, Branch offices and Maritime Training Institute, Powai from 16th to 30th September 2022. Capt B. K. Tyagi, CMD, SCI inaugurated the Pakhwada on 16th September 2022, by administering the “Swachhta Pledge” in Marathi, Hindi and English to all the employees, contract workers, and associated personnel.

During the Pakhwada, SCI employees also performed “Shramdaan” on 24th September 2022 on Madame Cama Road, Nariman Point, wherein the CMD inaugurated the drive by encouraging all employees to wholeheartedly support the vision of our Prime Minister for a clean India. The Directors & employees of SCI, and MCGM Officials participated in the event.

In addition to the drive, various activities have been undertaken by SCI during this ongoing Pakhwada fortnight, such as Health checkup and blood donation camps were organized at SCI Head Office with the assistance of Nanavati Max Super Specialty Hospital and Global Hospital Mumbai, respectively. Various competitions such as slogan writing, poster making and cleanliness drive on board vessels have also been conducted during this period.