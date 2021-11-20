SCI observes Swachhata Pakhwada 2021

The sanctity of Swachhata is at its epitome during the present times. It is vital that entire nation exert an intense focus on the issues and practices of Swachhata, which is the objective of Swachhata Pakhwada (a fortnight dedicated for cleanliness) since its conceptualization in April 2016. Taking the same spirit further,

The Shipping Corporation of India Ltd. (SCI) observed the “Swachhata Pakhwada 2021” from 01st November to 15th November, 2021 with great fortitude to promulgate the message of Swachh Bharat Mission.

The fortnight dedicated towards building a Swachh and Swasth Bharat commenced on 1st November, 2021 with the pledge taking ceremony where the Swachhata pledge was administered by H. K. Joshi, Chairkperson and Managing Director (SCI). The Swachhata Pakhwada encompassed various activities pertaining to the mission across its Head office (Mumbai) and SCI regional offices in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Port Blair. In addition, numerous activities were carried out at the SCI-Maritime Training Institute (MTI) and across SCI owned and managed vessels during the Swachhata Pakhwada 2021.

To increase awareness on hygiene and sanitation, various competitions were organized for employees such as slogan writing, mural painting; cleanliness drives on-board SCI owned/managed vessels. Further, an awareness campaign cum cleaning drive was organized at Zilla Parishad School, Panjare Village, Taluka/District Palghar by SCI on 13th November 2021. During the Swachhata Pakhwada, reusable cloth bags were distributed to local communities and other stakeholders of SCI to discourage use of polyethylene/plastic bags. SCI also distributed N95 masks in the Panjare Village and increased the awareness of wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining social distancing in view of ongoing Covid-19.

The Swachhata Pakhwada culminated with the tree plantation drive at Powai campus of SCI-Maritime Training Institute on 15th November, 2021.

