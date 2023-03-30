 Saveetha Medical College Hospital Successfully Performs Emergency CABG on Young Hypothyroid Patient with Complete LAD Occlusion
FPJ BureauUpdated: Thursday, March 30, 2023, 01:44 AM IST
Saveetha Medical College Hospital recently performed an emergency coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) on a young female patient with complete occlusion of the left anterior descending artery (LAD), a rare and serious form of heart disease. The patient, who prefers to remain anonymous, was presented with severe angina and unstable blood pressure before the surgery. The surgical team at Saveetha Medical College Hospital, led by Dr Arunkumar Arasappa, Chief Cardiothoracic Surgeon, applied the "cm scheme" for the surgery and performed a LIMA to LAD anastomosis on a beating heart, a technique that has been shown to lead to good outcomes in selected patients. Following the successful surgery, the patient's blood pressure stabilized, and she is currently recovering well.

Dr. Arunkumar Arasappa, said, "This was a rare and challenging case, and we are proud to have been able to provide timely and effective care for the patient. Our team of highly skilled cardiologists and cardiac surgeons, available 24*7, worked closely together to ensure the best possible outcome. We wish the patient a speedy and complete recovery.”

Hypothyroidism is a known risk factor for heart disease, and this case highlights the importance of early detection and management of thyroid disease in preventing serious cardiac complications. The Saveetha Medical College Hospital team encourages all individuals to prioritize their heart health through regular check-ups, healthy lifestyle habits, and prompt medical attention for any concerning symptoms.

