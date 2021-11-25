Sanskriti Shasanacharya Swarna Mahotsav

Most revered and Supreme Saint Acharya Vidya Sagar Ji Maharaj was born on 10th October 1946 in Village Sadlaga, Tehsil Chikkodi, District Belgaum in Karnataka, India.

He was conferred with the Muni Diksha (sky clad Digambaratv) on 30th June 1968 at Ajmer in Rajasthan by the most respected and one of the greatest poets Acharya Gyan Sagar Ji Maharaj.

By virtue of austere penance, meditation and deep rooted education combined with hard work, Acharya Vidya Sagar Ji Maharaj traversed a long journey of four years. Impressed by this devout atonement Acharya Gyan Sagar Ji Maharaj endorsed the coveted Acharya post to his most disciplined disciple Acharya Vidya Sagar Ji Maharaj on 21st November 1972 at Nasirabad, District Ajmer in Rajasthan.

In a span of fifty years Acharya Vidya Sagar Ji Maharaj has travelled over fifty thousand kms on foot. This has culminated in spreading the wings of Jainism cult, features and teachings to the society. His towering effort has kept the Jain Darshan flag high as always. In the process, a large cross section of the nation’s youth and the vast masses of educated, frontline scholars have dedicated and committed themselves in the feet of Acharya Vidya Sagar Ji Maharaj.

This Supreme Saint then conferred the holy Dikshas to many of these youths as Munis and Matajis. This number swelled with the passage of time and over five hundred disciples have voluntarily taken a vow of celibacy to dedicate their lives for uplifting the preachings oh Jainism and doing good for the society.

Acharya Vidya Sagar Ji Maharaj has been instrumental in penning several scriptures in Hindi. Mookmati is one such piece of literature authored by this great saint and this is read by scholars across the globe,

Acharya Vidya Sagar Ji Maharaj has bestowed his holy Blessings to over seventy five Gau Shalas across the country thereby saving lives of over one hundred thousand cattle. His large heartedness and pity towards such creatures is noteworthy. With his divine Blessings, a chain of most modern school for girls christened Pratibhasthali has been set up at Jabalpur and Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Dongargarh in Chhatisgarh, Ramtek in Maharashtra, Lalitpur in Uttar Pradesh with many more in the offing.

A most modern allopathic centre for treatment was set up at Sagar in Madhya Pradesh named Bhagyoday Teerth. Similarly, Dayoday Teerth, a centre for Ayurvedic Treatment and Research was commissioned in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh. Both these institutions have been blessed by Acharya Vidya Sagar Ji Maharaj.

Under his tutelage and inspiration, numerous places of worship and learning including artistic temples have been established in the country.

Such a noble Saint has entred in fifty year old journey as Acharya on this 21st November 2021 and we are celebrating this year as Sanskriti Shasanacharya Swarna Mahotsav.

To commemorate this epic road map and this long standing journey of this outstanding Noble Saint, the Jain Community has unitedly come forward to request the Ministry of Post and Telegraph/Telecommunication to release a first day cover in his honour for the year 2021-22.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 04:36 PM IST