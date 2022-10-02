S. Bharathan takes over as Director - Refineries of HPCL

S. Bharathan has taken over as Director - Refineries of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), a Maharatna Company, on October 1, 2022. Prior to taking over as Director – Refineries, S. Bharathan was serving as Executive Director – Refineries Coordination with Additional Charge of R&D.

S. Bharathan has wide exposure to the Refinery Operations of the Company and has worked in Operations and Technical Departments of Mumbai and Visakh Refinery for over 25 years. He has also worked in the Corporate Office on Margin Management & Refinery Project Process for over 4 years. Further, he is also leading HPCL’s Green R&D Centre (HPGRDC) in Bengaluru for the last 3 years. Under him, HPGRDC has reached filing of about 380 patents.