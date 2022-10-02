e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryS. Bharathan takes over as Director - Refineries of HPCL

S. Bharathan takes over as Director - Refineries of HPCL

FPJ BureauUpdated: Sunday, October 02, 2022, 06:32 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

S. Bharathan has taken over as Director - Refineries of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), a Maharatna Company, on October 1, 2022. Prior to taking over as Director – Refineries, S. Bharathan was serving as Executive Director – Refineries Coordination with Additional Charge of R&D.

S. Bharathan has wide exposure to the Refinery Operations of the Company and has worked in Operations and Technical Departments of Mumbai and Visakh Refinery for over 25 years. He has also worked in the Corporate Office on Margin Management & Refinery Project Process for over 4 years. Further, he is also leading HPCL’s Green R&D Centre (HPGRDC) in Bengaluru for the last 3 years. Under him, HPGRDC has reached filing of about 380 patents.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

WR’s Inhouse Magazine “Rail Darpan” wins prestigious Aashirwad Award

WR’s Inhouse Magazine “Rail Darpan” wins prestigious Aashirwad Award

Taural India wins Special Jury Award at SIDM

Taural India wins Special Jury Award at SIDM

Canara Bank organizes 'Talk of the Heart' programme

Canara Bank organizes 'Talk of the Heart' programme

Knowledge is the new engine of economic growth and social development: Chief Minister of Odisha at...

Knowledge is the new engine of economic growth and social development: Chief Minister of Odisha at...

Dinesh Batra, BEL CMD & Director (Finance), wins ‘Innovative CFO of the Year’ Award

Dinesh Batra, BEL CMD & Director (Finance), wins ‘Innovative CFO of the Year’ Award