RPF’s Head Constable Orientation Course Concludes

The Parade Ceremony of Western Railway’s Railway Protection Force Head Constable Orientation Course, 6th batch was held at the Zonal Training Institute, Valsad on 19th October, 2023. Shri Ashok Kumar Misra – General Manager of Western Railway was the Chief Guest at this function. Shri Praveen Chandra Sinha, Inspector General cum Principal Chief Security Commissioner, WR alongwith dignitaries & senior railway officers were also present on this occasion.

According to a press release issued by Shri Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the training of 245 Male and Female Head Constable trainees commenced from 11th September, 2023 for a period of six weeks. Out of the 245 trainees, 168 male and 77 female, were part of the grand parade ceremony. GM Shri Misra inspected the parade and received the Guard of Honour. Speaking on this occasion, Shri Misra congratulated the trainees for their outstanding performance. He also advised them to perform their duties with more dedication, promptness and devotion for the safety of passengers, their luggage as well as the railway premises. He also extended his best wishes for their bright future.

Shri Santosh Kumar Singh Rathore, Sr. Divisional Security Commissioner, Mumbai Central cum Principal of RPF Zonal Training Institute, Valsad offered the vote of thanks.

