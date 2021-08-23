REMC Ltd organises seminar on ‘Emerging Trends of Energy Transition in Indian Railways’

REMC Ltd., a subsidiary of RITES Limited, organised a virtual seminar titled ‘Emerging Trends of Energy Transition in Indian Railways’ to celebrate its 9th Foundation Day on Monday (August 16). V.G. Suresh Kumar, CMD (Addl. Charge)-RITES Ltd and Chairman-REMC Ltd, presided over the inaugural function as the Chief Guest. REMC Ltd. has completed eight (8) wonderful years since its foundation in 2013. On the occasion, V.G. Suresh Kumar said, “REMC Ltd is committed to delivering sustainable energy. Over the past 8 years, it has worked extensively for the power procurement for Indian Railways and establishment of solar and wind plants across the nation. During Q1FY22, the company has achieved the highest-ever turnover of Rs 24.9 crore so far in any quarter since its formation.”

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 01:36 AM IST