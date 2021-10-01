Reliance Foundation Hospital performs first MitraClip procedure in western India

Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital performed the first case of MitraClip in Western India, where two patients underwent the procedure and were discharged within 48 hours. The entire procedure was done by Dr. Maulik Parekh, Consultant - Cardiologist at Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Dr. Nihar Mehta, Consultant - Cardiologist at Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital.

MitraClip is a novel and revolutionary treatment to repair a leaking mitral valve without the need for an open-heart surgery. It is a highly specialized and sophisticated therapy, which involves clipping of the two leaflets of the mitral valve at an area from where it's leaking. The mitral valve in heart can become leaky due to various reasons like heart blockages, dilatation of heart chambers, valve leaflet prolapse etc. MitraClip treatment is possible for most of these cases and has shown encouraging results. This device is widely used in Western World, but has recently come to India last year, and is now available at Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital. The main benefits of the procedures include reduction in valve regurgitation, improved quality of life, decreased chances of breathlessness and hospitalization, favourable reduction in heart size and avoidance of a risky open-heart surgery.

Sudhir Mehta, 78-year-old, was admitted to ICU with heart failure and chest infection few months back. He was diagnosed with severe leakage of mitral valve. Post recovery from this infection, he underwent the MitraClip procedure at Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on 23rd August 2021. He was up and about the same day and was discharged within 48 hours of the procedure.

Ramesh Radia, 80-year-old, was suffering from swelling of legs, palpitation with erratic heartbeats and breathlessness. He was diagnosed with mitral valve prolapse with severe mitral regurgitation. He was treated with MitraClip procedure on 24th August 2021, and discharged within 48 hours from the hospital.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 05:02 PM IST